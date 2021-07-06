Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) return on Assets touches -34.87: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on July 02, 2021, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) started slowly as it slid -7.54% to $6.74. During the day, the stock rose to $7.30 and sunk to $6.725 before settling in for the price of $7.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMAT posted a 52-week range of N/A-N/A.It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -34.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $578.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.36.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4 workers. It has generated 48,345 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,195,474. The stock had 0.48 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -421.73, operating margin was -2245.46 and Pretax Margin of -6609.76.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Meta Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6609.76 while generating a return on equity of -92.26.

Meta Materials Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.30%.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 34.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5786.29.

In the same vein, MMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Meta Materials Inc., MMAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 19.85 million was better the volume of 15.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.68% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 358.71% that was higher than 176.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.