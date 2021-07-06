NIO Inc. (NIO) last month volatility was 4.92%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.98% to $50.40. During the day, the stock rose to $51.4746 and sunk to $48.5291 before settling in for the price of $50.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $8.70-$66.99. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.55 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.35 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7763 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.95, operating margin was -27.97 and Pretax Margin of -32.18.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. NIO Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.53%, in contrast to 35.40% institutional ownership.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -34.51 while generating a return on equity of -50.02.

NIO Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.59.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

[NIO Inc., NIO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.49% While, its Average True Range was 2.64.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.17% that was lower than 75.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.