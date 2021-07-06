No matter how cynical the overall market is ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) performance over the last week is recorded -17.02%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.82% to $11.65. During the day, the stock rose to $12.39 and sunk to $11.44 before settling in for the price of $12.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISH posted a 52-week range of $7.52-$32.85.The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 77.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -447.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $619.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $366.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.26.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 875 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.73, operating margin was -24.83 and Pretax Margin of -29.24.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. ContextLogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 15,083 shares at the rate of 14.20, making the entire transaction reach 214,179 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,552. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s Founder and CEO sold 76,748 for 11.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 855,740. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.32 while generating a return on equity of -132.56.

ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -447.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 76.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64.

In the same vein, WISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

[ContextLogic Inc., WISH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.82% that was lower than 125.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.