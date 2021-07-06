Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Uxin Limited (UXIN) last week performance was -11.57%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) started the day on July 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.42% at $3.67. During the day, the stock rose to $3.7699 and sunk to $3.51 before settling in for the price of $3.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$5.82. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $369.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6455 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.59, operating margin was -70.66 and Pretax Margin of -85.67.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.12%, in contrast to 30.60% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -83.51 while generating a return on equity of -284.96.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.50%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.76.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.33.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 13.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 104.93% that was lower than 166.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.