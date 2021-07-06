SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $8.17M

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) started the day on July 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.80% at $15.95. During the day, the stock rose to $17.4799 and sunk to $15.68 before settling in for the price of $16.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEDS posted a 52-week range of $2.43-$31.44.The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -15.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.99.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 130 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 46,677 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,185. The stock had 5.97 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.20, operating margin was -45.42 and Pretax Margin of -9.01.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. SemiLEDs Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 7.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s CFO sold 11,500 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 57,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,800.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.97 while generating a return on equity of -25.52.

SemiLEDs Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.74.

In the same vein, LEDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39.

Technical Analysis of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.23% While, its Average True Range was 2.85.

Raw Stochastic average of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.46% that was lower than 203.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.