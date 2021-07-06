Support.com Inc. (SPRT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.71: Right on the Precipice

As on July 02, 2021, Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.33% to $4.38. During the day, the stock rose to $4.41 and sunk to $3.97 before settling in for the price of $3.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPRT posted a 52-week range of $1.27-$9.45.In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -10.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -88.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $95.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 780 employees. It has generated 56,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 572. The stock had 5.36 Receivables turnover and 1.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.07, operating margin was +0.12 and Pretax Margin of +1.25.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Support.com Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 50.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s EVP CFO sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 5.50, making the entire transaction reach 412,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 6,550 for 1.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,801. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,966 in total.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +1.02 while generating a return on equity of 1.32.

Support.com Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -88.60%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Support.com Inc. (SPRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 45.57.

In the same vein, SPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Support.com Inc. (SPRT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Support.com Inc., SPRT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.14 million was lower the volume of 3.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Support.com Inc. (SPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.23% that was lower than 233.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.