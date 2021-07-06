TAL Education Group (TAL) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) started the day on July 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -8.59% at $21.39. During the day, the stock rose to $22.70 and sunk to $21.09 before settling in for the price of $23.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $20.41-$90.96.In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 48.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $636.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $376.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.42.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 70914 employees. It has generated 129,839 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,350. The stock had 29.70 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.43, operating margin was -7.79 and Pretax Margin of -5.00.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 93.20% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.58 while generating a return on equity of -3.02.

TAL Education Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.80.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.18 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 8.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.06% While, its Average True Range was 2.47.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.61% that was higher than 91.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.