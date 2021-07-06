The key reasons why 9F Inc. (JFU) is -30.83% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 02, 2021, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.39% to $2.49. During the day, the stock rose to $2.65 and sunk to $2.365 before settling in for the price of $2.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFU posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$3.60. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $541.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.56.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1091 employees. It has generated 180,394 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -299,973. The stock had 4.14 Receivables turnover and 0.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.21, operating margin was -86.85 and Pretax Margin of -124.52.

9F Inc. (JFU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -166.29 while generating a return on equity of -42.53.

9F Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.50%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 9F Inc. (JFU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.79.

In the same vein, JFU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.75.

Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Going through the that latest performance of [9F Inc., JFU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.05 million was inferior to the volume of 3.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. (JFU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 155.03% that was higher than 107.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.