The key reasons why Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is -68.06% away from 52-week high?

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) started the day on July 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.31% at $1.07. During the day, the stock rose to $1.20 and sunk to $1.03 before settling in for the price of $1.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.81-$3.35. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $130.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9600, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2064.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 286 employees. It has generated 93,535 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -126,182. The stock had 20.24 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.67, operating margin was -149.14 and Pretax Margin of -133.39.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.26%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -134.90.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.90%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.85.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS), its last 5-days Average volume was 68.72 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 10.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.1463.

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 199.14% that was higher than 115.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.