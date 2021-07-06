TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recent quarterly performance of -18.84% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 02, 2021, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.44% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.2118 and sunk to $1.10 before settling in for the price of $1.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXMD posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$2.75.The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $366.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $475.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1942, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3800.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 400 employees. It has generated 162,181 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -458,810. The stock had 2.29 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.77, operating margin was -239.76 and Pretax Margin of -282.90.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 45.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.06, making the entire transaction reach 5,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 704,600. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s CAO and VP Finance sold 4,842 for 1.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,036. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,158 in total.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -282.90.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.56.

In the same vein, TXMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Going through the that latest performance of [TherapeuticsMD Inc., TXMD]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.08 million was inferior to the volume of 11.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0615.

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.78% that was lower than 70.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.