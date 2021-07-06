TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Open at price of $63.38: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) started the day on July 02, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.79% at $62.58. During the day, the stock rose to $69.98 and sunk to $61.31 before settling in for the price of $63.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSP posted a 52-week range of $32.13-$79.84. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.48.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 980 employees. It has generated 2,197 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -212,002. The stock had 0.42 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -606.89, operating margin was -9444.60 and Pretax Margin of -9651.11.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Trucking Industry. TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 6.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 19, this organization’s Director bought 7,142 shares at the rate of 40.00, making the entire transaction reach 285,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,142. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for 40.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,500 in total.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -9651.11.

TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.77 in the upcoming year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5216.07.

Technical Analysis of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.69% While, its Average True Range was 7.38.