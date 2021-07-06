Urban One Inc. (UONE) latest performance of 5.58% is not what was on cards

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) open the trading on July 02, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 5.58% to $8.71. During the day, the stock rose to $8.93 and sunk to $8.10 before settling in for the price of $8.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UONE posted a 52-week range of $3.23-$24.16. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.39.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 753 employees. It has generated 310,509 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,694. The stock had 3.54 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.71, operating margin was +32.18 and Pretax Margin of -10.91.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Urban One Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 21.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 21, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 4.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,159,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,204,410. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 18, Company’s 10% Owner bought 293,180 for 4.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,366,659. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,954,410 in total.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.16 while generating a return on equity of -4.39.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, UONE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33.

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

[Urban One Inc., UONE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. (UONE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 167.78% that was higher than 157.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.