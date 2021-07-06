Weidai Ltd. (WEI) went down -7.98% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on July 02, 2021, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) started slowly as it slid -7.98% to $1.50. During the day, the stock rose to $1.6551 and sunk to $1.39 before settling in for the price of $1.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WEI posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$5.49. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -380.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $114.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1015, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4122.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9919 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.41, operating margin was -26.23 and Pretax Margin of -25.53.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.73 while generating a return on equity of -36.45.

Weidai Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -380.90%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weidai Ltd. (WEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, WEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56.

Technical Analysis of Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Weidai Ltd., WEI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 33.24 million was better the volume of 2.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.2650.

Raw Stochastic average of Weidai Ltd. (WEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 186.83% that was higher than 104.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.