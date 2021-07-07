Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) is predicted to post EPS of -0.48 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on July 06, 2021, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.14% to $5.32. During the day, the stock rose to $5.47 and sunk to $5.04 before settling in for the price of $5.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APRE posted a 52-week range of $3.88-$37.26. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -89.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $116.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.01.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 54.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 shares at the rate of 5.58, making the entire transaction reach 2,791,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,768,718. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 05, Company’s Former 10% holder sold 175,000 for 25.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,427,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,497 in total.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -89.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in the upcoming year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41.

In the same vein, APRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aprea Therapeutics Inc., APRE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.98 million was lower the volume of 2.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.44% that was higher than 63.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.