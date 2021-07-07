Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) volume hits 1.05 million: A New Opening for Investors

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) open the trading on July 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.49% to $2.73. During the day, the stock rose to $2.7982 and sunk to $2.6301 before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQMS posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$8.06. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $201.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.91.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 21 employees. It has generated 5,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,226,762. The stock had 0.01 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4970.37, operating margin was -14252.78 and Pretax Margin of -23851.85.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Waste Management industry. Aqua Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 24.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 193,173 shares at the rate of 2.71, making the entire transaction reach 523,499 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,483,354. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 02, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 85,311 for 2.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 231,193. This particular insider is now the holder of 482,249 in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -23853.70 while generating a return on equity of -63.82.

Aqua Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2240.72.

In the same vein, AQMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

[Aqua Metals Inc., AQMS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.78% that was lower than 99.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.