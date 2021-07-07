Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $72.94: Right on the Precipice

As on July 06, 2021, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) started slowly as it slid -13.24% to $112.97. During the day, the stock rose to $129.50 and sunk to $112.70 before settling in for the price of $130.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEAM posted a 52-week range of $18.76-$138.52. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.94.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 181 employees. It has generated 133 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -553166.67 and Pretax Margin of -810800.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 81.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s CFO sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 122.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,660,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,809. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 28, Company’s President & CSO sold 78,580 for 107.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,435,365. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,761 in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -810800.00 while generating a return on equity of -112.32.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.70% and is forecasted to reach -3.45 in the upcoming year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 302241.82.

In the same vein, BEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.94 million was better the volume of 1.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.81% While, its Average True Range was 10.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 115.08% that was higher than 86.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.