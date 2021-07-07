Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3013: Right on the Precipice

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) open the trading on July 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 16.15% to $1.51. During the day, the stock rose to $1.51 and sunk to $1.23 before settling in for the price of $1.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDR posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$3.80.The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2238, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3013.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 161 employees. It has generated 192,694 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -87,929. The stock had 7.72 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.43, operating margin was -43.43 and Pretax Margin of -45.54.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.50%, in contrast to 5.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.37, making the entire transaction reach 13,745 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,414,004. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 1.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,424,004 in total.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.63 while generating a return on equity of -173.81.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15.

In the same vein, BDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56.

Technical Analysis of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

[Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., BDR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.1103.

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.05% that was lower than 79.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.