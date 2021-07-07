Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) last month volatility was 3.19%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) open the trading on July 06, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.71% to $17.00. During the day, the stock rose to $17.84 and sunk to $16.99 before settling in for the price of $17.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COG posted a 52-week range of $15.28-$21.33.The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $399.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $391.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.70.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 503 employees. It has generated 2,793,678 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 398,666. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.20, operating margin was +16.70 and Pretax Margin of +17.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Vice Pres, Admin & Corp Sec sold 22,500 shares at the rate of 19.40, making the entire transaction reach 436,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,326. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11, Company’s Sr Vice Pres, EHS and Eng sold 35,500 for 19.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 686,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 117,586 in total.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 9.18.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.00, and its Beta score is 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.23.

In the same vein, COG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

[Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, COG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.76% that was higher than 34.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.