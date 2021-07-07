Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) volume hits 2.06 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2021, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.97% to $1.02. During the day, the stock rose to $1.05 and sunk to $0.9999 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$2.67. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0654, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8617.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.30%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -145.36.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.33, and its Beta score is 2.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.25.

In the same vein, CSCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.22 million was inferior to the volume of 12.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0735.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.97% that was lower than 115.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.