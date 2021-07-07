Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) 14-day ATR is 0.33: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) open the trading on July 06, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.77% to $4.21. During the day, the stock rose to $4.37 and sunk to $4.11 before settling in for the price of $4.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCF posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$6.94.The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $870.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.14.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 205 employees. It has generated 550,829 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -806,546. The stock had 2.92 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -5.18, operating margin was -27.27 and Pretax Margin of -145.79.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 22.70% institutional ownership.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -146.42 while generating a return on equity of -251.27.

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.43.

In the same vein, MCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

[Contango Oil & Gas Company, MCF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.99% that was lower than 75.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.