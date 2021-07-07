Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Moves -3.80% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on July 06, 2021, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) started slowly as it slid -3.80% to $1.52. During the day, the stock rose to $1.60 and sunk to $1.46 before settling in for the price of $1.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DARE posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$3.85. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3990, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5119.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.57%, in contrast to 7.40% institutional ownership.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, DARE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dare Bioscience Inc., DARE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.85 million was better the volume of 2.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.1803.

Raw Stochastic average of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.33% that was higher than 68.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.