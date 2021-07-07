Data Storage Corporation (DTST) 14-day ATR is 0.59: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) established initial surge of 24.40% at $7.29, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $8.24 and sunk to $5.8001 before settling in for the price of $5.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DTST posted a 52-week range of $4.60-$38.80.The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 196.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.70 million.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 26 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.80, operating margin was -0.01 and Pretax Margin of +1.86.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.49.

Data Storage Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 196.70%.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Data Storage Corporation (DTST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $291.60, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.38.

In the same vein, DTST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of Data Storage Corporation (DTST)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Data Storage Corporation, DTST]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.