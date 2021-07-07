DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.06M

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) started the day on July 06, 2021, with a price decrease of -16.42% at $5.55. During the day, the stock rose to $6.25 and sunk to $5.55 before settling in for the price of $6.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOYU posted a 52-week range of $6.56-$20.54. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -133.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $323.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $304.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.92.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1877 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 741,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 37,474. The stock had 22.95 Receivables turnover and 1.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.25, operating margin was +1.96 and Pretax Margin of +4.20.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.72%, in contrast to 31.50% institutional ownership.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 6.70.

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -133.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in the upcoming year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.25.

In the same vein, DOYU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.88 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.97% that was higher than 68.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.