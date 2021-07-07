Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) 20 Days SMA touch -13.75%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on July 06, 2021, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.35% to $2.88. During the day, the stock rose to $3.015 and sunk to $2.8209 before settling in for the price of $2.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EBON posted a 52-week range of $2.37-$14.95. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $400.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.07.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 205 employees. It has generated 92,704 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -149,636. The stock had 1.00 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -15.26, operating margin was -140.21 and Pretax Margin of -120.29.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.09%, in contrast to 12.93% institutional ownership.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -161.41 while generating a return on equity of -50.67.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.10.

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ebang International Holdings Inc., EBON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.9 million was lower the volume of 16.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.69% that was lower than 135.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.