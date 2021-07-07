Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) latest performance of -9.30% is not what was on cards

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) started the day on July 06, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.30% at $147.11. During the day, the stock rose to $150.56 and sunk to $139.65 before settling in for the price of $162.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $26.41-$204.25. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 709.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $144.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.27.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1315 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 324,618 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 129,964. The stock had 0.66 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.16, operating margin was +49.92 and Pretax Margin of +43.81.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.17%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +40.04 while generating a return on equity of 24.44.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 709.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in the upcoming year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.12.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.82% While, its Average True Range was 11.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.15% that was lower than 109.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.