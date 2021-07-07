Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) EPS growth this year is -6.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on July 06, 2021, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) started slowly as it slid -1.07% to $20.38. During the day, the stock rose to $20.50 and sunk to $20.03 before settling in for the price of $20.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPW posted a 52-week range of $16.10-$22.82.In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $588.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $581.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.61.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. It has generated 2,843,179 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,042,670. The stock had 0.67 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.33, operating margin was -33.36 and Pretax Margin of +153.74.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 83.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 30, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 710,000 shares at the rate of 21.21, making the entire transaction reach 15,059,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,251,167. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17, Company’s VP, Controller & CAO sold 33,000 for 21.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 703,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,679 in total.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +142.19 while generating a return on equity of 5.97.

Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.82, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.94.

In the same vein, MPW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Medical Properties Trust Inc., MPW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.43 million was better the volume of 4.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.60% that was higher than 20.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.