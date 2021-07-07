PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) recent quarterly performance of -22.63% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 06, 2021, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.43% to $19.86. During the day, the stock rose to $22.78 and sunk to $19.71 before settling in for the price of $22.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCT posted a 52-week range of $9.76-$35.75. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.25.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.70%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,635 shares at the rate of 17.27, making the entire transaction reach 80,046 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,571. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,936 for 17.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,936 in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.07.

In the same vein, PCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Going through the that latest performance of [PureCycle Technologies Inc., PCT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.04 million was inferior to the volume of 1.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.43% While, its Average True Range was 2.14.

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.26% that was lower than 137.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.