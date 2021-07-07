Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) last month volatility was 13.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) open the trading on July 06, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 37.40% to $3.49. During the day, the stock rose to $3.70 and sunk to $2.46 before settling in for the price of $2.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCAT posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$7.75.The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 57.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.85.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4 employees. It has generated 36,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -150,831. The stock had 7.25 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.45, operating margin was -410.74 and Pretax Margin of -410.74.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Director bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 19,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 890,865. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 883,865 in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -410.74.

Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.18, and its Beta score is 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 32.55.

In the same vein, RCAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

[Red Cat Holdings Inc., RCAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 178.01% that was higher than 124.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.