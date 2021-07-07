The key reasons why Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is -66.81% away from 52-week high?

As on July 06, 2021, Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.69% to $10.23. During the day, the stock rose to $11.58 and sunk to $9.96 before settling in for the price of $10.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POLA posted a 52-week range of $1.38-$30.82.The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -151.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $122.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.13.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 106 employees. It has generated 85,198 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -102,557. The stock had 3.83 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -24.91, operating margin was -143.55 and Pretax Margin of -144.06.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Polar Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 15.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director sold 2,320 shares at the rate of 10.15, making the entire transaction reach 23,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,014.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -120.37 while generating a return on equity of -72.80.

Polar Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -151.60%.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Polar Power Inc. (POLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.92.

In the same vein, POLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Polar Power Inc., POLA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.91 million was lower the volume of 1.4 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.01% that was lower than 111.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.