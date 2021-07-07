Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) 14-day ATR is 0.22: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) started the day on July 06, 2021, with a price decrease of -7.00% at $2.39. During the day, the stock rose to $2.54 and sunk to $2.36 before settling in for the price of $2.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UEC posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$3.67. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $233.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $572.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.08.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Uranium Energy Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 34.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.21, making the entire transaction reach 32,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 107,330. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 3.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 79,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 117,330 in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -21.08.

Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, UEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.53 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.00% that was lower than 94.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.