Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.06 million

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) flaunted slowness of -9.51% at $7.23, as the Stock market unbolted on July 06, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $7.76 and sunk to $6.94 before settling in for the price of $7.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WNW posted a 52-week range of $6.05-$160.68. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.31.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 55 employees. It has generated 395,095 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -39,608. The stock had 1.64 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.76, operating margin was -10.11 and Pretax Margin of -10.02.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Wunong Net Technology Company Limited industry. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.00%, in contrast to 0.16% institutional ownership.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -10.02 while generating a return on equity of -29.08.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.02.

Technical Analysis of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, WNW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 118.85% that was higher than 106.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.