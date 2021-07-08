American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.46

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) started the day on July 07, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.88% at $35.25. During the day, the stock rose to $37.23 and sunk to $35.12 before settling in for the price of $37.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEO posted a 52-week range of $9.25-$38.99.In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -212.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.41.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. It has generated 101,598 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,656. The stock had 28.35 Receivables turnover and 0.99 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.22, operating margin was +0.23 and Pretax Margin of -7.78.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 18,549 shares at the rate of 35.00, making the entire transaction reach 649,215 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,610. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Global Brand President-aerie sold 11,305 for 33.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 381,431. This particular insider is now the holder of 89,069 in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5.57 while generating a return on equity of -17.93.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -212.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.23, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.15.

In the same vein, AEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.39% While, its Average True Range was 1.39.

Raw Stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.84% that was lower than 46.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.