Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 3.51

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 07, 2021, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.55% to $52.10. During the day, the stock rose to $56.14 and sunk to $51.105 before settling in for the price of $55.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPE posted a 52-week range of $4.50-$60.51.The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 169.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.88.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 303 employees. It has generated 3,409,726 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,361,785. The stock had 6.03 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.14, operating margin was +11.51 and Pretax Margin of -233.42.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Callon Petroleum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 66.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 18, this organization’s Director sold 1,200 shares at the rate of 47.00, making the entire transaction reach 56,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,265. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director sold 1,200 for 38.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,320. This particular insider is now the holder of 68,465 in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -245.23 while generating a return on equity of -128.80.

Callon Petroleum Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 169.20% and is forecasted to reach 11.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.27.

In the same vein, CPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -71.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Callon Petroleum Company, CPE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.54 million was inferior to the volume of 2.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.86% While, its Average True Range was 3.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.04% that was lower than 87.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.