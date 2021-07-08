Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Moves 11.00% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 07, 2021, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) set off with pace as it heaved 11.00% to $1.77. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.54 before settling in for the price of $1.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXF posted a 52-week range of $0.57-$2.98. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -66.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7001, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4245.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. It has generated 1,386,731 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 209,194. The stock had 0.16 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was +39.67 and Pretax Margin of +18.86.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.85%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +15.09 while generating a return on equity of 4.44.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -66.10%.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.00, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39.

In the same vein, DXF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12.

Technical Analysis of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, DXF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million was inferior to the volume of 0.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.1333.

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.97% that was lower than 114.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.