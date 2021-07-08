Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) average volume reaches $2.48M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) started the day on July 07, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.46% at $100.04. During the day, the stock rose to $103.155 and sunk to $98.822 before settling in for the price of $102.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MXIM posted a 52-week range of $61.17-$105.49.In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $99.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.75.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7115 employees. It has generated 307,996 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 92,016. The stock had 5.73 Receivables turnover and 0.59 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +65.24, operating margin was +31.64 and Pretax Margin of +30.94.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01, this organization’s PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR sold 22,400 shares at the rate of 104.29, making the entire transaction reach 2,336,004 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 187,481. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 29, Company’s PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR sold 16,000 for 105.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,680,316. This particular insider is now the holder of 198,681 in total.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +29.88 while generating a return on equity of 37.38.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $34.60, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.36.

In the same vein, MXIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.16 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.58% While, its Average True Range was 2.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.71% that was lower than 31.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.