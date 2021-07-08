MICT Inc. (MICT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) flaunted slowness of -6.82% at $2.05, as the Stock market unbolted on July 07, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $2.16 and sunk to $1.94 before settling in for the price of $2.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MICT posted a 52-week range of $1.23-$8.45.The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -45.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -111.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $238.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.22.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 53 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -162.40, operating margin was -1413.38 and Pretax Margin of -2042.80.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the MICT Inc. industry. MICT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.60%, in contrast to 9.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s CEO bought 6,000,000 shares at the rate of 1.41, making the entire transaction reach 8,460,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 28, Company’s Director sold 13,000 for 4.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,181. This particular insider is now the holder of 185,000 in total.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1960.10 while generating a return on equity of -70.41.

MICT Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -111.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MICT Inc. (MICT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.63.

In the same vein, MICT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MICT Inc., MICT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of MICT Inc. (MICT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.93% that was lower than 105.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.