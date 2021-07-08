Phunware Inc. (PHUN) 14-day ATR is 0.10: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on July 07, 2021, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) started slowly as it slid -3.88% to $1.24. During the day, the stock rose to $1.2708 and sunk to $1.18 before settling in for the price of $1.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHUN posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$3.34. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3800, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3568.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Phunware Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 23.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s Director sold 27,032 shares at the rate of 1.45, making the entire transaction reach 39,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,757. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director sold 46,204 for 1.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,146. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,156 in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Phunware Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.17.

In the same vein, PHUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Phunware Inc., PHUN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.59 million was lower the volume of 9.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.1007.

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.60% that was lower than 105.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.