Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Moves -3.03% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) open the trading on July 07, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.03% to $80.46. During the day, the stock rose to $83.43 and sunk to $80.30 before settling in for the price of $82.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCL posted a 52-week range of $45.71-$99.24.In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -23.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -402.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $243.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.14.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees. It has generated 25,986 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -68,205. The stock had 7.49 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -80.83, operating margin was -132.80 and Pretax Margin of -261.46.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Travel Services industry. Royal Caribbean Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 67.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Director sold 442,894 shares at the rate of 95.22, making the entire transaction reach 42,172,455 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,484,898. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 07, Company’s Director sold 278,720 for 94.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,355,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,927,792 in total.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -262.47 while generating a return on equity of -55.41.

Royal Caribbean Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -402.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in the upcoming year.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 93.75.

In the same vein, RCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -24.86, a figure that is expected to reach -4.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

[Royal Caribbean Group, RCL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.10% While, its Average True Range was 2.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.36% that was lower than 41.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.