Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) last month volatility was 17.18%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) open the trading on July 07, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -13.16% to $8.45. During the day, the stock rose to $10.00 and sunk to $8.40 before settling in for the price of $9.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNPX posted a 52-week range of $2.60-$14.40. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.32.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Synaptogenix Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.00%, in contrast to 12.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 8.30, making the entire transaction reach 83,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer bought 10,000 for 8.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,484 in total.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -112.63.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35.

Technical Analysis of Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX)

[Synaptogenix Inc., SNPX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 145.68% that was higher than 110.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.