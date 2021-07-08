TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) volume hits 2.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) open the trading on July 07, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided 0.00% to $3.84. During the day, the stock rose to $3.98 and sunk to $3.73 before settling in for the price of $3.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTI posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$4.49.The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -19.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 117.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $506.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.01.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees. It has generated 209,842 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -14,973. The stock had 3.14 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.00, operating margin was -2.31 and Pretax Margin of -6.64.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 52.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s Senior Vice President bought 7,500 shares at the rate of 3.13, making the entire transaction reach 23,475 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 260,614. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s SVP – Supply Chain & Chemicals bought 7,500 for 3.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,375. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,574 in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.14 while generating a return on equity of -217.94.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 117.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.00, and its Beta score is 3.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18.

In the same vein, TTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

[TETRA Technologies Inc., TTI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.59% that was lower than 74.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.