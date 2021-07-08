The key reasons why Asana Inc. (ASAN) is -5.80% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 07, 2021, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.38% to $66.88. During the day, the stock rose to $69.48 and sunk to $65.31 before settling in for the price of $68.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $20.57-$71.00. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1080 employees. It has generated 210,189 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -196,028. The stock had 10.12 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.34, operating margin was -77.34 and Pretax Margin of -92.59.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Asana Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 62.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s President, CEO, & Chair bought 160,000 shares at the rate of 63.34, making the entire transaction reach 10,133,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,950,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 29, Company’s President, CEO, & Chair bought 160,000 for 63.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,205,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,790,000 in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -93.26 while generating a return on equity of -457.87.

Asana Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 39.04.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Asana Inc., ASAN]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.49 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.83% While, its Average True Range was 3.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.15% that was higher than 62.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.