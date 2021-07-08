Home  »  Company News   »  Tuya Inc. (TUYA) went down -10.97% yesterday: Is t...

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) went down -10.97% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 07, 2021, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.97% to $20.37. During the day, the stock rose to $23.4585 and sunk to $20.29 before settling in for the price of $22.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TUYA posted a 52-week range of $15.70-$27.65. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $553.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.77.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2258 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.43, operating margin was -39.43 and Pretax Margin of -37.08.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -37.20.

Tuya Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 51.76.

In the same vein, TUYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tuya Inc., TUYA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.0 million was inferior to the volume of 1.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.44% While, its Average True Range was 2.00.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Posts

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSDAEMON

© 2021 NEWS DAEMON. All Rights Reserved

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

Sign up for Our Newsletter Now! Discover which stocks to trade!
100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam