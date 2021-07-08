WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) latest performance of 9.98% is not what was on cards

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) open the trading on July 07, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 9.98% to $18.29. During the day, the stock rose to $19.20 and sunk to $17.5501 before settling in for the price of $16.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAPS posted a 52-week range of $9.99-$29.50. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.08.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. WM Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.15%, in contrast to 14.50% institutional ownership.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -24.59.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for WM Technology Inc. (MAPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.35.

In the same vein, MAPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.24.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

[WM Technology Inc., MAPS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.63% that was lower than 73.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.