Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) return on Assets touches -14.88: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) started the day on July 07, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.41% at $112.91. During the day, the stock rose to $117.88 and sunk to $112.344 before settling in for the price of $116.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WYNN posted a 52-week range of $67.70-$143.88.It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -12.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -64.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $126.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $111.63.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27500 workers. It has generated 76,213 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -75,173. The stock had 7.67 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.79, operating margin was -58.47 and Pretax Margin of -84.08.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 74.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 135.00, making the entire transaction reach 202,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,355. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s Director sold 400 for 125.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,507 in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -98.63 while generating a return on equity of -297.22.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in the upcoming year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.04.

In the same vein, WYNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.13, a figure that is expected to reach -1.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.02% While, its Average True Range was 3.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.51% that was lower than 30.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.