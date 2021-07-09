Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) started the day on July 08, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.22% at $1.62. During the day, the stock rose to $1.64 and sunk to $1.57 before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPE posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$2.98. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $328.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8004, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5119.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 17.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 25, this organization’s CFO sold 22,500 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 40,275 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,315. Preceding that transaction, on May 21, Company’s Director sold 6,737 for 2.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,474. This particular insider is now the holder of 203,500 in total.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -132.70.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09.

In the same vein, AMPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0888.

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.06% that was lower than 65.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.