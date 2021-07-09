Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.33M

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX: ANVS) open the trading on July 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.81% to $110.88. During the day, the stock rose to $111.05 and sunk to $93.01 before settling in for the price of $102.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANVS posted a 52-week range of $4.14-$107.91. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -498.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $807.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.49.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Annovis Bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 14.80% institutional ownership.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -180.82.

Annovis Bio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -498.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in the upcoming year.

Annovis Bio Inc. (AMEX: ANVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.49.

In the same vein, ANVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS)

[Annovis Bio Inc., ANVS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.93% While, its Average True Range was 10.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.10% that was lower than 180.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.