Cameco Corporation (CCJ) EPS growth this year is -171.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) started the day on July 08, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.57% at $18.09. During the day, the stock rose to $18.388 and sunk to $17.8301 before settling in for the price of $18.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCJ posted a 52-week range of $9.01-$21.95.It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -8.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -171.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $397.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1885 workers. It has generated 932,197 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -27,534. The stock had 6.61 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.18, operating margin was -5.11 and Pretax Margin of -4.22.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Cameco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 70.10% institutional ownership.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.95 while generating a return on equity of -1.07.

Cameco Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -171.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 49.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cameco Corporation (CCJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.13.

In the same vein, CCJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.22% that was lower than 54.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.