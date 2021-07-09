GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) average volume reaches $3.32M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on July 08, 2021, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.47% to $11.07. During the day, the stock rose to $11.34 and sunk to $10.82 before settling in for the price of $11.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EAF posted a 52-week range of $5.87-$14.16.It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 18.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $267.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.58.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1285 workers. It has generated 952,810 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 338,034. The stock had 5.37 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.57, operating margin was +47.69 and Pretax Margin of +41.66.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. GrafTech International Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s Director sold 20,000,000 shares at the rate of 13.31, making the entire transaction reach 266,200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,942,570. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Director sold 20,000,000 for 13.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 266,200,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,942,570 in total.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +35.48.

GrafTech International Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.87.

In the same vein, EAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Going through the that latest performance of [GrafTech International Ltd., EAF]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.40% that was lower than 45.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.