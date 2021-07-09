IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $190.56K

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) open the trading on July 08, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.69% to $17.26. During the day, the stock rose to $18.74 and sunk to $17.07 before settling in for the price of $18.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDYA posted a 52-week range of $10.90-$24.92. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $563.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.62.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 69 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 315,129 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -556,371. The stock had 20.82 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -180.90 and Pretax Margin of -176.55.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 71.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 06, this organization’s SVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 22.24, making the entire transaction reach 222,408 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 06, Company’s SVP, Chief Scientific Officer sold 1,500 for 22.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,358. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,789 in total.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -176.55 while generating a return on equity of -23.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in the upcoming year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.02.

In the same vein, IDYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

[IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., IDYA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.65.

Raw Stochastic average of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.48% that was higher than 72.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.