Kansas City Southern (KSU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.28M

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) flaunted slowness of -7.87% at $262.79, as the Stock market unbolted on July 08, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $266.3999 and sunk to $260.54 before settling in for the price of $285.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSU posted a 52-week range of $142.03-$315.39.In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $293.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $230.74.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6522 employees. It has generated 403,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 94,603. The stock had 10.10 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.26, operating margin was +39.26 and Pretax Margin of +31.27.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kansas City Southern industry. Kansas City Southern’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 88.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20, this organization’s Sr. VP – Human Resources sold 1,519 shares at the rate of 188.95, making the entire transaction reach 287,015 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,879. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s EVP & Chief Marketing Officer sold 5,355 for 189.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,013,353. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,167 in total.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +23.44 while generating a return on equity of 14.55.

Kansas City Southern’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach 10.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kansas City Southern (KSU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.54, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.33.

In the same vein, KSU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.65, a figure that is expected to reach 2.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kansas City Southern, KSU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.64% While, its Average True Range was 5.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Kansas City Southern (KSU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.74% that was lower than 37.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.